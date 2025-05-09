Ghana launches Africa’s largest AI-driven security centre

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu May - 09 - 2025

Ghana has taken a bold step in the fight against cyber threats with the launch of Africa's largest and most advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven security and digital forensic services centre in Accra.

The state-of-the-art facility, established by indigenous firm Virtual InfoSec Africa Limited (VIA), in partnership with Exabeam, aims to revolutionise how businesses across Africa approach cybersecurity challenges by reducing costs significantly while enhancing protection capabilities.

The AI-driven centre will cut the initial investment and operational costs of businesses by over 90 per cent and 50 per cent respectively, bringing huge relief to institutions currently grappling with the surging cost of dealing with cybersecurity.

In a speech read on his behalf at the launch, the Director General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Divine Selase Agbeti, emphasised the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures in the face of evolving threats.

"As a nation, our resilience is not just about matching the pace of these threats, it is about exceeding it," Mr Agbeti said in a speech read by a senior manager at the CSA, Isaac Socrates Mensah.

"The threat landscape is evolving at a breakneck speed, and we need to build resilience at an equally faster pace because it surpasses what we have seen traditionally," the head of the country’s cybersecurity regulatory agency said at the event chaired by the Omanhene of the New Juabeng Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Boateng III.

The new centre is powered by advanced AI and equipped with global threat intelligence capabilities.

It is the collaborative effort of VIA through strategic partnerships with global security information and event management (SIEM) leader, Exabeam, and Arctic Security, allowing the indigenous company to deliver cutting-edge protection tailored to Ghanaian and African enterprises.

The AI-driven centre will be locally operated, and is equipped with an AI-powered security operations centre (SOC) that has real-time threat detection, managed detection and response (MDR), and vulnerability management, all driven by Exabeam’s behavioural analytics platform.

Sophisticated threats

The Head of Security Operations at VIA, Norvisi Addo, stated that cyber threats had become more sophisticated and targeted, increasingly affecting both critical national infrastructure and small businesses.

Mr Addo said traditional defence mechanisms were being outpaced, creating an urgent need for advanced solutions such as those offered by the new centre.

The facility is designed to transform cybersecurity approaches by dramatically reducing costs while enhancing protection capabilities.

The VIA said organisations utilising the centre's services could expect to slash cybersecurity expenditure by over 90 per cent through the elimination of one-off capital investments.

Additionally, operational costs are projected to decrease by more than 60 per cent, making robust cybersecurity accessible to a broader range of businesses, potentially reducing threats and attacks to businesses and customers.

Mr Addo particularly emphasised the growing threat posed by artificial intelligence in the hands of cyber attackers.

"Whether we like it or not, AI has come to stay, and it has a very clear impact on our space, especially in the hands of cyber attackers.

That is why this particular initiative is timely," he added.

Commendation

The Omanhene of the New Juabeng Traditional Area commended VIA for its commitment to protecting Ghana's digital future.

He called for a collaborative approach to cybersecurity that extended beyond technological solutions and embraced collaboration.

"Safeguarding the digital space requires more than just tools. It demands unity of purpose, shared responsibility, and sustainability in knowledge and innovation," Nana Boateng III said.

"Let us continue to work together: Government, private sector, traditional authorities, and the youth to ensure that the digital transformation we embrace is not only inclusive but also secure," the Omanhene added.

Additional benefits

The Regional Director for Africa and Pakistan at Exabeam, Essam Ahmed, said VIA was more than a vendor, describing the local company as a strategic partner for Ghana.

“We’re not here to sell, we’re here to stand beside the country. Together, we’re building the digital shield of a nation,” he stated.

The launch of the AI-driven centre is expected to significantly bolster Ghana's cybersecurity capabilities while providing a model for other African nations facing similar digital security challenges.

By making advanced security services more affordable and accessible, the AI-driven facility aims to create a more secure digital environment for businesses, government institutions and citizens across Ghana and the broader African continent.