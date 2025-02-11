Next article: Energy expert urges journalists to dig deeper into sector

Ghana is open for business - President assures Chinese investors

Feb - 11 - 2025

President John Mahama has declared that Ghana is "open for business" as he woos Chinese investors with promises of a stable democracy, growing economy and skilled workforce.

Addressing the Chinese Lantern Festival Gala held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra last Sunday, President Mahama commended the significant contributions of the Chinese community in the country, highlighting their pivotal role in key sectors such as construction, manufacturing, agriculture and trade.

He observed that Chinese investments had created jobs, stimulated economic growth and improved infrastructure to the benefit of Ghanaians.

The President called on Chinese investors to explore new opportunities and create a "win-win situation" for both countries.

“As I said in my inaugural address, Ghana is open for business again, and I invite our comrades in the Chinese investor community to look at the opportunities Ghana has to offer.

Let’s create a win-win situation for our two people,” President Mahama said.

He also acknowledged the educational opportunities that China had provided to many young Ghanaians.

“As we move forward, we must continue to embrace mutual respect and ensure that the benefits of our partnership are shared by all,” the President added.

Festival

President Mahama underscored the importance of the festival, which marks the conclusion of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

“The Lantern Festival is more than just a celebration; it is a symbol of enlightenment, unity and progress,” he said.

The Lantern Festival Gala featured cultural performances by a Chinese troupe from Fujian province and was attended by dignitaries from both Chinese and Ghanaian communities, including business leaders and diplomats.

The festival also marked 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Collaboration

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Tong Defa, expressed optimism about the future of China-Ghana relations, citing the country's stable democracy, growing economy, and skilled workforce as key attractions for Chinese investors.

He said bilateral trade between the two nations reached a historic high of $11.84 billion last year.

"The past six-and-a-half decades have witnessed strong mutual political trust, flourishing economic cooperation, and close people-to-people exchanges between our two countries," the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador also commended President Mahama's commitment to developing China-Ghana relations, particularly his decision to grant an audience to President Xi Jinping's special envoy, Mr Hao Mingjin, immediately after his inauguration.

Mr Defa emphasised the importance of industrialisation and technological innovation in Africa's development, echoing President Mahama's sentiments during the recent Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD).

He expressed China's willingness to engage with Ghana on industrialisation and agricultural modernisation, citing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as key frameworks for cooperation.

The Ambassador also emphasised the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections, saying, "One flower doesn’t make a spring; it takes a garden in full bloom to bring the season to life."

Mr Defa said 2026 had been designated the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. He, therefore, expressed China's willingness to strengthen exchanges and stage more projects with Africa, including Ghana.