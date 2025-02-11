Hearing-impaired learners receive training on robotics

Daily Graphic Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Learners at the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf at Adjei Kojo in the Tema West municipality have been allowed to undergo a hands-on training session in robotics.

The training aimed to provide the learners with a practical experience as well as help bridge the gap in their education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Advertisement

The learners were drawn from the pre-junior high school to second-year level for the STEM training and career development sessions, which were sponsored by the Telecel Ghana Foundation to mark this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, marked on December 3, each year.

As part of the Foundation’s overarching Connected Learning programme, the STEM training equipped over 60 beneficiaries with the foundational knowledge and skills in robotics and exposed them to inclusive careers in the rapidly growing field of technology.

Advertisement

The training, delivered by robotics firm Mingo Blox, provided the students with the opportunity to learn how to design and build Light-Emitting Diode (LED) signage and program robots, gaining experience with cutting-edge technology that is transforming industries around the world.

Day

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is a United Nations day that is commemorated to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at every level of society and development and to raise awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic and cultural life.

The theme for the celebration was "Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future.

Inclusivity

Speaking at the event, the Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications of the Telecel Ghana Foundation, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, said the programme was a demonstration that everyone, irrespective of their limitations, didn't deserve to be left behind, further emphasising the Foundation’s inclusive approach.

She said through its International Day for Persons with Disabilities initiative, Telecel was striving to make a positive impact in the community and create a more inclusive future for all.

“Telecel Ghana Foundation is committed to creating learning opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their disabilities.

“To mark this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we wanted to demonstrate to young deaf students that the world of technology is open to everyone. We believe that equipping them with these skills provides them with valuable knowledge and opens doors to careers that are inclusive and accessible.”

Interaction

In addition to the robotics training, members of the Telecel Super Care support team, the customer service agents dedicated to addressing complaints of deaf customers on the network, also interacted with the students in sign language, providing words of encouragement and sharing insights into the diverse career paths available to them.

The Special Needs specialist at Telecel Ghana, Kow Cornelius, said the goal was to inspire the learners and make them aware of their potential, as well as letting them know that there were careers that were inclusive, accessible and ready to welcome them with open arms.

“It’s all about showing these students that they belong in every workspace, including technology,” Mr Cornelius said.

Breaking barriers

The headmaster of Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, Isaac Arthur, said that offering deaf students practical insights into the world of robotics would help to break down barriers and build greater accessibility in technology, ensuring that individuals with disabilities had the same opportunities to succeed.

“I will appeal to other organisations to follow the exemplary lead of Telecel Ghana Foundation,” Mr Arthur stated.