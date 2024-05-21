Get involved in national development • Northern Region NCCE Director urges youth

Mohammed Fugu May - 21 - 2024 , 09:30

The Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Aliyu Mohammed, has urged the youth to turn their exuberant energies towards the development of the region and nation at large.

Advertisement

By doing so, he said they would also be in the position to identify issues that impeded the development of the country and hold duty bearers accountable. He said a lot of the youth had very productive knowledge, skills and ideas which could contribute to the growth and development of the area, but they were not often actively involved in the development and decision-making processes.

Forum

Alhaji Mohammed said this at a citizens' engagement forum in Tamale to solicit the views and concerns of the youth in identifying issues that have impeded the country's political and economic transformation over the years.

Organised by the NCCE in collaboration with the Africa Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET), the forum brought together youth groups and a section of the public.

Alhaji Mohammed noted that incorporating views of citizens, particularly the youth, on national discourse would promote inclusivity and national development, adding that “their insight can provide a more detailed understanding of the challenges faced at the grass-roots levels, leading to more contextually relevant and effective solutions."

For his part, the Business Transformation Manager at ACET, Charles Boateng, encouraged all citizens to get involved in drafting policies and all decision-making processes to advance the development of the country.

The Speaker of the Northern Regional Youth Parliament, Alhassan Musah Timtooni, emphasised the need to address unemployment, poverty and inequality situations which were affecting the lives of the citizens.

He noted that “when you look at young people, we are saddled with the challenge of unemployment, and this is seriously affecting their growth and development.” He, therefore, appealed to the government and relevant stakeholders to address the teething challenges affecting the youth, especially unemployment and poverty.

Writer’s email:[email protected]