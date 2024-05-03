GCGL, ABL unions hold May Day soiree

Josephine Ansah & Samuel Ohene Ewur May - 03 - 2024 , 09:25

Unionised staff of Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) and Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) came together for a joint celebration on May Day as workers marked their day across the world last Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sporting their May Day T-shirts, the workers were treated to live band music and a cocktail of meat and drinks in an atmostphere of fraternisation. The event, held on the premises of ABL, was aimed at socialising, reaffirming commitment to workers' welfare and highlighting the solidarity between the two unions.

It was also to strengthen the ties between the unions of the two neighbours.

Workers' welfare

The Chairman of the GCGL workers’ union, the local union of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), Romeo Torkornoo, highlighted the union’s dedication to protecting workers' interests despite the current economic challenges in the country.

He also emphasised the commitment of both unions to ensure that workers received their due benefits. "I can assure union members that even though we are in challenging times, they have a solid team that will always fight to protect their interests," he stated.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Vice-Chairman of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) at ABL, Evans Gorkeh Kwofie, highlighted the significance of exchanging ideas between the two companies.

"Since both companies have been in existence for so many years, we believe that we can learn from each other. Each of us can benefit from the other and exchange ideas that will improve our unions," he said.

Mr Kwofie also said something similar, stating: "I can assure them that even though we are in a very bad business environment, their work is safe, they are safe, and their bonuses and allowances are safe."