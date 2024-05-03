Melcom, SG Ghana install 1.6MW solar energy to power shops

Beatrice Laryea May - 03 - 2024 , 09:28

The Melcom Group has installed a 1.6 megawatts (MW) rooftop solar photo-voltaic (PV) power system at its super mall on the Spintex Road in Accra.

The project, undertaken simultaneously at two other Melcom branches in Tema-187 kWp, and Madina-162 kWp, was delivered within three months. The system, which will support the entire power needs of the shops, is linked to the national grid so that excess power can be passed on to augment the grid.

Melcom Group financed the project with a GH¢13 million loan from the green financing portfolio of Societe General Ghana (SG Ghana). The installation is enough to cover about 2,600 households, with an average consumption of 600 kilowat hours a month.

Launch

At the launch of the project in Accra yesterday, the Group Project Manager at Melcom, Rupesh Sigh, said his outfit was working towards installing the system in the rest of their regional branches.

“In the coming years, we want to lower the stress on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) by generating our own power,” he said. Representing Melcom Group at the launch were the Group Joint Managing Director, Mahesh Melwani; the Group Chief Financial Officer, Manish Malik; the Group Executive Director, Sonya Sadhwani; General Manager, Francis Sam, and Group Director of Communications, Godwin Avenorgbo.

Combating climate change

The Managing Director of SG Ghana, Hakim Ouzanni, said the initiative, which was projected to reduce the electricity costs of Melcom's Spintex Branch by up to 35 per cent, did not only mark a substantial investment in renewable energy, but also underscored their joint commitment to combating climate change.

He said solar energy was one of the most promising solutions in mitigating the environmental impact of conventional energy sources. Mr Ouzanni said harnessing the abundant power of the sun would not only curtail carbon emissions, but also lay the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure.

“At SG Ghana, we recognise the pressing need to transition towards a low-carbon economy. Hence, we take pride in supporting initiatives such as Melcom's solar project, which aligns seamlessly with our core values of environmental stewardship and responsible investing.

“This financing arrangement underscores our unwavering belief in the feasibility and potential of renewable energy ventures. “Our objective is to expedite the adoption of clean energy technologies and catalyse positive transformations within our energy ecosystem through innovative financing mechanisms and strategic partnerships,” he added.

The Business Development Manager of the company who executed the project, Hala Jurf, said it was a result of months of planning, design and hard work by staff of the company.

“It's not just a collection of panels and cables, it's a testament to our unwavering joint dedication to sustainable energy solutions.