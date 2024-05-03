Put national interest ahead of personal gains • Rt Rev. Asare-Kusi admonishes citizens

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 03 - 2024 , 09:23

The Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Methodist Church, Rt Rev. Dr Emmanuel Kwadwo Asare-Kusi, has admonished citizens to place the nation’s interest ahead of any personal gains in this year’s December 7 electioneering.

Advertisement

He also entreated politicians to refrain from campaign of lies, slander and propaganda before, during and after the general election. The Bishop was addressing the 45th Synod of the Diocese at the Bethel Congregation of the Church at Asokore, in the New Juaben North Municipality in the Eastern Region last Wednesday.

The event, which was on the theme: "Discipleship, growing into Christian maturity," was attended by officers of the church, the laity, the New Juaben North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr Edward Asante Antwi, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben North Constituency, Samuel Adongo, among others.

Leadership

The bishop reminded the people that it is God who chooses leaders for a country, as such, there was no need for politicians to engage in negative campaigns of any form, including telling lies and slandering of opponents.

The 45th synod of the church at Asokore, Eastern Region

He said such campaign of insults and vilifications could poison the atmosphere and lead to conflicts during this year’s electioneering if not checked. Rt Rev. Asare-Kusi, however, said that God was in control of affairs and would choose the right leader for the country.

Tenure

The bishop, who would be ending his six-year tenure as the head of the diocese in September this year, also prayed to God to select people who would handle the diocese, as well as leaders for the 10 other dioceses across the country.

He mentioned some completed and ongoing projects that were embarked upon by the diocese under his leadership. They include the training of ministers and the laity, a robotic centre at the Methodist Girls SHS at Mamfe, mango and maize farms at Maame Krobo, and the renovation of Kraboa Manse within the Adoagyiri Circuit.

Others are a church hall at Freeman Koforidua, the Korle Nkwanta Manse, as well as the Nyame Bekyere Grace Chapel. Also, the watch night offerings increased from GH¢65,268,000 in 2022, to GH¢85,633,000 in 2023.

Rt Rev. Asare-Kusi added that the diocese took a loan of GH¢100,000 from the diocesan credit union to purchase a Nissan Pick-up vehicle for the youth ministry department of the church.

Credible information

In a speech read on behalf of the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, he said the church must ensure that people were fed with the right information at all times.

He acknowledged the effort of the church after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its activities. The minister said the pews and churches were empty on Sundays, while discotheques and night clubs were filled up by the day with the youth who had lost sight of their very foundation.

He asked Christians to be practical in the demonstration of their faith and be living examples of Jesus Christ.

Writer's email

[email protected]