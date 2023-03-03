Ga Traditional Council against construction of hostel for kayayei at Agbogbloshie

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 03 - 2023 , 17:51

The Ga Traditional Council says it is against the construction of a hostel for head porters (Kayayei) at Agbogbloshie in Accra Central.

The government is building a hostel in Accra for head porters.

But a statement signed by the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said the Council has not been contacted nor has it been engaged in for the construction of the facility.

It has therefore cautioned that any person or group that wishes to proceed with the hostel project for the “Kayayei”, should seek a new site outside the city.

“The Ga Traditional Council under the leadership of its President, Ga Mantse, and the people of Ga State, remain vehemently opposed to this Project,” it said.

Read the full statement below: