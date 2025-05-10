Next article: DV-2026: US Visa Lottery results released - How to check if you have been selected

First Lady salutes mothers

Mary Mensah May - 10 - 2025 , 02:04 3 minutes read

The First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has extended her congratulations to all women for their incredible strength, unwavering love and countless sacrifices to humanity.

In a statement to mark Mother’s Day which falls on Sunday, May 11, she said, “On this beautiful occasion of Mother's Day, my heart is filled with profound gratitude and admiration for each of you”.

“Today is an opportunity to pause and honour the incredible strength, unwavering love, and countless sacrifices that mothers make daily. We are the pillars of our homes and the heartbeat of our nation. Mothers nurture the future,” she said.

She added, “Whether you are a biological mother, an adoptive mother, a stepmother, a grandmother, an aunt, a sister, a mentor, or anyone who provides selfless love, care, and guidance, we salute and honour you.

Motherhood is a calling that extends beyond biological ties, and today, we celebrate all those who embody this selfless spirit”.

According to her, women are “Wonderful and exceptional mothers, the unsung heroes in our lives, providing comfort, strength, and unwavering support.

Your nurturing hands, wise counsel, and unconditional assistance foster strong families and communities, laying the groundwork for a compassionate society”.

“My dear mothers, I know your daily efforts and challenges as you strive to build better lives for yourselves and your families.

The well-being of our homes and children is intrinsically linked to the progress and stability of our dear nation,” she added.

Inclusive growth

The statement further mentioned, “My deepest conviction, a belief shared wholeheartedly by my husband, President John Dramani Mahama, is that creating an environment where every Ghanaian family can prosper is paramount”.

“He remains steadfast in his commitment to resetting our economy to achieve robust and inclusive growth, creating more job opportunities for our youth and all citizens.

“The President is also dedicated to positioning Ghana as a preferred destination for local and international investment and business, ultimately aimed at improving the living conditions for all Ghanaians and ensuring a brighter future for our children.

“For my part, my commitment to supporting the women and vulnerable groups in Ghana remains as strong as ever”, the statement said.

The First Lady added that through the work of the Lordina Foundation, “We will continue our efforts to empower women through skills training and economic support, advocate for their rights, and provide essential assistance to those who need it most, including children and persons living with HIV/AIDS.

“A critical area of our focus is health care, particularly for mothers and children.

We are dedicated to improving healthcare facilities in the country, specifically by providing modern, fully equipped maternity and children's wards in hospitals.

“Ensuring that mothers receive the best possible care during pregnancy and childbirth and that our children have access to quality health services is a cause very close to my heart, and I will continue to champion it,” she said.

In conclusion, she said: “Today, as we celebrate mothers, know that your sacrifices, strength, and love are seen, valued, and deeply appreciated by your families, communities, and the nation.

“Thank you for pouring your love into the lives of others and for being a guiding light to many.

May God bless you abundantly for all that you do.

“May your day be filled with joy, peace, and the profound love you so richly deserve”.

Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and women of Ghana!