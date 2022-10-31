Fertiliser platform launched to adopt united front

Fertilizer Platform Ghana (FPG), a platform for stakeholders in the fertilizer industry to dialogue and address issues affecting that sector has been launched.
The platform was also aimed to resolve policy issues and constraints affecting the sector through collaboration and partnership among stakeholders.
Held in Accra, the launch was themed, “Ensuring a competitive, vibrant and inclusive fertiliser sector through regular dialogue”.
Fertiliser Platform Ghana was launched by the Acting Director of Crops Services Directorate, Dr Solomon Gyan- Ansah on behalf of the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.
Launch
The launch brought together representatives from industry players such as; Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture among others.
It was characterised by cultural displays from the National Dance Company.
Favourable environment
In his speech, Dr Akoto noted that the platform would provide a favourable environment for the actors along the fertiliser value chain.
“This will help them network, share ideas, discover best practices, innovations and new technologies as well as build relationships. Indeed, this platform provides a great opportunity for us all to boost economic growth,” he stated.
Undoubtedly, the Minister explained that the private sector also had a huge potential to make tremendous contributions to the agriculture sector.
Regulator
Subsequently, the Minister disclosed that a regulatory framework of the fertiliser industry had been constituted.
“In order to improve the regulatory framework of the fertilizer industry, it will interest you to note that the National Fertilizer Council has been duly constituted and inaugurated in order to have an oversight responsibility over the fertilizer industry in Ghana,” he said.
Sustainability
The Minister also encouraged fertilizer stakeholders to work assiduously to sustain the platform.
“In this regard, there is the need for all members of FPG to register, pay their contributions and actively participate to sustain the platform," he said.
Also speaking at the launch, the chairperson of the National Fertilizer Council, Ms. Nana Serwah Amoako noted that currently, the challenges in the fertilizer sector and value chain actors have become more imminent and threatening to our food security.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.