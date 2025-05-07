Next article: Ghana preparing to transition out of GAVI support and reduce vaccine imports by 2030

Experts push for sustainable agric practices. . . To enhance food security

Maclean Kwofi May - 07 - 2025 , 12:03 5 minutes read

Experts in the agricultural sector have called for sustainable farming practices driven by technology and data to address the twin pressures of rising population and dwindling arable land.

This, they say, will help to position the country as a major producer of food in commercial quantities, with value addition to cater for both local and export markets.

The experts were contributing to the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting panel discussion which was on the theme: "Future of Food, the critical place of sustainable practices”.

The panellists stated that this approach would not only enhance food security but also position the country as a competitive player in the global agricultural market.

The panellists, namely the Founder of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa; a financial risk manager, sustainability climate risk professional and farmer, Prof. Francis Atsu; and Chair of the National Cyber Intelligent and Cyber Defence Research Project, Prof. Kester Quist-Aphetsi, said the country could unlock its agricultural potential and drive economic growth by leveraging regional strengths and implementing sustainable farming practices.

Advance technologies

Prof. Quist-Aphetsi called for the urgent integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, precision agriculture and data analytics into agriculture production efforts to secure the future of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

“Our land resources are reducing every single day. Population is increasing. Everybody wants to build, and farmlands are being lost to real estate. Climate change poses a lot of challenges, but we have to learn to survive within this space.

“In the future, there will be sensors that will communicate with other external systems in terms of, if you eat this particular amount, what will happen to you. This level of predictability will extend to agriculture and food storage,” he said.

Prof. Quist-Aphetsi appealed for greater investment in local technology solutions tailored to Ghana’s environment rather than relying entirely on imported systems.

“We can develop these technologies locally. Our conditions are different from theirs, and we have to understand our environment and develop the technologies to preserve our food,” he said.

The breakfast meeting, which was an initiative of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) in partnership with Stanbic Bank, is a series of quarterly dialogue that feature selected topics aimed at influencing government policies in favour of businesses.

The meeting brought together stakeholders, including private sector and policy makers, to discuss innovative solutions to drive sustainable agricultural practices.

Food secure future

Ms Akosa stressed that to ensure a food secure future, it was imperative that farmers were equipped with the necessary tools, modern equipment and vital resources to enhance productivity and efficiency.

She underscored the government's pivotal responsibility in setting clear benchmarks and implementing effective policies to tackle the pressing challenges that had long plagued the agricultural industry to pave the way for sustainable growth and development.

“For instance, given the thriving watermelon production in Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region where a newly established processing factory is now operational, I believe that if the country leverages the unique strengths of each region, it could unlock significant benefits.

“Through the identification of what each region does best, whether it's crops or livestock, Ghana can focus its efforts and resources more effectively. It will be challenging to determine what crops or livestock would be most profitable in each region, and that will hinder progress in the sector,” she said.

She said it was surprising that in spite of the sector's significance, Ghana had not undertaken a comprehensive agricultural census in the past 38 years.

Ms Akosa said the lack of data was concerning since it would deprive industry stakeholders of a clear understanding of the sector's dynamics, making it challenging to chart a precise course for the future.

She added that Ghana’s food security could only be secured through decentralised, locally informed, and inclusive approaches that would leverage the energy of young people and the authority of traditional leaders.

Sustainable farming

Prof. Atsu said the food value chain was under threat in the country, given the rampant environmental degradation such as illegal mining, climate change and geopolitics.

“Within this context, I want us to understand that whether we like it or not, our traditional or conventional (agricultural practices) cannot sustain this country if we want to achieve that level of food security.

“So, the solution now rests in sustainability. We must, therefore, invest in climate change, land, energy and water resources in an integrated approach to improve sustainability of the country’s agriculture sector,” he said.

He added that it was time for the country to take keen steps towards sustainable farming.

The Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Kwamina Asomaning, stressed the need for targeted financing solutions and innovation to help smallholder farmers in adopting climate-smart practices.

This, he said, would increase productivity while minimising environmental impact to address Ghana’s food security.

Despite Ghana’s rich agricultural potential of rich arable land, water resources and strong farming traditions, the nation continues to face high food prices with inflation rates reaching 26.5 per cent as of March 2025, the highest among lower-middle income African countries.