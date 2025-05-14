Development expert proposes establishment of smock village in Yendi

Mohammed Fugu May - 14 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

A development expert, Dr Nathaniel Nii Sasah Adams Junior, has proposed the establishment of a smock village in Yendi to promote the local smock industry and create economic opportunities for residents.

He said the Northern Region, particularly Yendi, was the hub of smock production in Ghana, yet there was no centralised market or village dedicated to the craft.

Beyond boosting the smock trade, Dr Adams indicated that the smock village would significantly boost tourism and preserve the cultural identity of the people of Dagbon.

He made the call at the inauguration of the Yendi Youth Parliament (YYP) in Yendi last Saturday.

The inauguration of the Yendi Youth Parliament was held under the auspices of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project to empower young people and strengthen their involvement in local governance and development processes.

Funded by the World Bank, the SOCO project under its Youth Engagement and Social Cohesion subcomponent is supporting youth parliaments in 48 districts in northern Ghana to give the youth, including those who are marginalised or at-risk, a platform to engage in national discourse.

Collaboration

In his remarks, Dr Adams, who is the founder of the Northern College of Science and Technology, admonished members of the Yendi Youth Parliament to take the lead in championing the initiative by collaborating with key stakeholders, including the SOCO project and the traditional authorities.

“I challenge you as young people to champion this initiative, liaise with the SOCO project, traditional authorities, and other relevant bodies to bring this vision to life,” he said.

He pledged a personal donation of GH¢20,000 to support the project and encouraged all relevant stakeholders to take up the cause.

Dr Adams also urged members of the Yendi Youth Parliament to be advocates for development and put the interests of the community above their personal or partisan considerations.

The Yendi Municipal Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Abdul Jalel Alhassan, said the Yendi Youth Parliament would serve as a platform for young people to express their grievances and also contribute their quota towards national development.

He, therefore, charged them to remain resolute and work hard towards promoting local governance and development in the area.

Writer’s email: mohammed.fugu@graphic.com.gh