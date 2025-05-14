Next article: Development expert proposes establishment of smock village in Yendi

Stanbic Bank supports Ho Police Training School

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 14 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Stanbic Bank has presented GH¢141,251.50 to the Police Training School in Ho in aid of its new parade ground project.

The parade ground will have a length of 81.9 metres and a breadth of 72.1 metres when completed.

The GH¢500,000 project is scheduled to be completed before the end of this year.

The cheque for the amount was presented by the Head, Personal Banking, Harry Opoku-Agyemang to Assistant Commissioner and Officer Commanding the Police Training School, ACP William Yankey Acolatse in Ho last Wednesday.

Mr Opoku-Agyemang said Stanbic Bank valued the police service since the success of every business depended on safety.

“The police service is a fundamental pillar for national development,” he added.

Investing

Mr Opoku-Agyemang said in that regard, investing in the training of police personnel was important to the bank as it would promote progress in the country.

Receiving the cheque, ACP Acolatse expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying it was yet another act of kindness from the bank to the training school.

He said the school, which was established in 1961, had trained thousands of police officers for the country over the decades and it was proper to improve its structures to befit its status.

ACP Acolatse assured that the school would continue to work with the Stanbic Bank in various ways to serve the broader national interest.

In a related development, Stanbic Bank presented a cheque for GH¢100,000 to the Mawuli Senior High School, Ho, to help renovate a dilapidated classroom block on the school compound.

The Headmaster, Benjamin Yawo Dei, said the donation was a huge relief to the school in its efforts to rehabilitate the block.