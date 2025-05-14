UG College of Health Sciences marks 25th Anniversary with blood donation exercise

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi May - 14 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The College of Health Sciences (CHS) of the University of Ghana has marked its 25th anniversary celebrations with a blood donation exercise.

The exercise which was held at CHS on the Korle Bu campus aimed to reflect the college’s commitment to community engagement, health promotion and impactful research.

The event, which took place last Friday, formed part of a series of activities lined up to commemorate the anniversary of the college and also to support the National Blood Service with the needed supplies.

The anniversary is on the theme: “UG College of Health Sciences @25: Transforming Lives through Excellence in Education, Research and Healthcare”.

Significance

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Chair of the College of Health Sciences Research Board, Professor Yaw Afrane, explained that the exercise was strategically timed to allow student participation and to highlight the importance of science and public health through community-driven initiatives.

“This is not just about marking 25 years of the college’s existence. We are also using this opportunity to highlight the importance of science and public health through community-driven initiatives like this blood donation drive” he said.

He emphasised that the initiative tied into the broader observance of the Day of Scientific Renaissance of Africa, a day designated by the African Union to celebrate the continent’s contribution to science and technology.

He also reiterated that although the official celebration fell on June 30 this year, CHS had chosen to extend activities throughout the coming weeks.

Blood donation

Prof. Afrane said the blood collected during the exercise would go directly to the National Blood Bank to benefit hospitals and patients nationwide.

“Many patients, including pregnant women, anaemic individuals and malnourished children, go to the hospital and need blood but don’t get it, and some of them die as a result, that’s why today’s exercise is so critical. Every pint of blood donated can help save a life” he said.

Appreciation

He expressed appreciation to students, staff the general public who took part in the donation.

Other activities earmarked for the anniversary include a community health screening at Madina Market on June 24 and a scholarly exhibition showcasing CHS research outputs on June 25.

Prof. Afrane encouraged the public to participate in upcoming events and reiterated the college’s commitment to blending scientific innovation with social responsibility.