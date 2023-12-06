CJ fires judge over misconduct

A judge who had an amorous relationship with a woman in a divorce petition which was pending in his court, has been dismissed by the Judicial Service of Ghana.

The judge, Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, was dismissed for his inappropriate conduct in a divorce case he presided over at the Jasikan Circuit Court.

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, in a letter dated November 13, 2023, sighted by the Daily Graphic, informed Alfred Kwabena Asiedu that he had been dismissed from the Judicial Service.

"The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that you misconducted yourself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that you were involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a divorce case pending before you.

Committee

"The Disciplinary Committee also established the allegation of abuse of power and malicious prosecution against you as you were found to have caused the arrest and prosecution of the Petitioner without justification.

The Disciplinary Committee consequently recommended that you should be dismissed," the letter stated.

The dismissal followed a petition lodged by Singari Diana Sadia on January 16, 2023 accusing Justice Asiedu of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution and impropriety.

The Chief Justice upon receiving the petition forwarded it to the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service for investigation.

Improper relationship

The committee after thorough scrutiny recommended the dismissal of Justice Asiedu, citing evidence of an improper relationship with the petitioner, who had a divorce case pending before him.

The committee also found merit in the allegations of abuse of power and malicious prosecution, accusing the judge of causing the arrest and prosecution of the petitioner without justification.

Following the disciplinary procedures of the service, Justice Asiedu was invited to appear before the disciplinary committee of the Judicial Council.

The committee's report which was submitted to the Judicial Council was adopted at its 279th meeting on October 25, 2023.

The council concluded that Justice Asiedu's actions constituted Stated Misbehaviour, leading to his removal from office.

The Chief Justice in a letter to Judge Asiedu directed him to hand over all official properties, including his official vehicle, dockets and record books, to the Judicial Secretary immediately.

The dismissal is effective immediately, and the Director of Human Resources has been requested to ensure the prompt removal of Justice Asiedu's name from the Judicial Service payroll.