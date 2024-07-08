Chief builds maternity block for Jomoro

The Chief of Jomoro in the Jomoro District in the Western Region, Nana Kwame Nkansa II, has constructed a maternity block to serve the people of Jomoro and its surrounding areas.

The block consists of a waiting room, a delivery room with a delivery bed and air-conditioned rooms.

Nana Kwame Nkansa said he decided to name the maternity block after his niece, Magdalene Cobbina, who was the first female lawyer called to the Ghana Bar Association in the Aowin municipality after its inception.

"I built this maternity block to honour Lawyer Magdalene Cobbina to encourage other females and all the young ones to take their education seriously," Nana Kwame Nkansa told the gathering.

He said the issue of maternal mortality had become of great concern to the country and therefore, there was the need for every Ghanaian to support to ensure clean birth.

He paid tribute to the lawyer for her pioneering role in the area and called on the younger generation to emulate her example by serving their community with humility and good service.

He called on the youth in the area to take their studies seriously to enable them to become responsible citizens in their community. The Municipal Health Director, Dr Joseph Abass Asigri, expressed gratitude to Nana Kwame Nkansah for his consistent support to the health sector and the welfare of his people in the municipality.

He called on other citizens of the area to emulate the example of Mrs Cobbina by contributing their quota to the development of the municipality. Dr Abass promised to make sure the maternity block was used for its intended purposes.

Lawyer Magdalene Cobbina, in her turn, advised the Jomoro community youth to take good of themselves and check their health status regularly.

She gave an assurance that other citizens would be brought on board to support development projects in the area.