Cape Coast: Vehicle skids off highway and plunges into building

This Toyata vehicle from Tarkwa in the Western Region heading towards Wesley Girls High School skidded off the main Cape Coast-Takoradi highway and plunged into a building under construction 50 metres from the road at Duakro near the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday morning at 10am.
There was no casualty.
The owner of the vehicle William Tepre told Graphic Online that he was attempting to give way to a speeding vehicle and veered off the road.
