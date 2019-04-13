Samira Bawumia donates to Koforidua Regional Hospital

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Foundation, a foundation established by the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has donated two digital stethoscopes to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.
Presenting the items to the hospital at Koforidua, Mrs Bawumia said the presentation was to establish a partnership between her foundation and the Koforidua Regional Hospital.
She said her visit to the hospital was to help her identify areas where her foundation could help to improve upon post and ante-natal services at the hospital.
She explained that the best resource of a country was the human capital, hence she and the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, were collaborating to help reduce maternal mortality in the country.
The Second Lady expressed her appreciation to the Medical Director of the Koforidua Regional Hospital, Dr Kwame Anim Boamah, for his good leadership and his committed team and for providing good medical services for pregnant women in the region.
A member of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Dr Bernard Oko Boye, said Parliament had received application for the approval of funding for the construction of a modern regional hospital for the Eastern Region.
Outreach visits
Dr Oko Boye, who is also the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and a consultant to the foundation, explained that the Antenatal Outreach Unit of the foundation had been organising outreach visits to antenatal clinics all over the country to see how they could contribute towards improvement of antenatal services in the country.
He said from the recommendations of one of such visits, the whole of the La Government Hospital would be demolished and a new ultra-modern hospital would soon be constructed for the area.
He said in Koforidua, the foundation would find a way of supporting any improvement in the mothers hostel of the hospital where mothers stay to take care of their babies on admission.
The MP said the presentation from the foundation was small, but had the capacity to make a major impact in the service delivery for pregnant women who visit the hospital.
The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, explained that discussions were still going on as to whether to use the funding before Parliament to construct a new hospital or use the funding to upgrade the current regional hospital to the anticipated status.
Commendation
He commended the management of the Koforidua Regional Hospital for its good leadership and innovation.
The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Kwame Anim Boamah, expressed the appreciation of the management of the hospital to the Second Lady for selecting the facility for a visit to explore ways of supporting them.
Earlier, the Second Lady visited the antenatal clinic, the lying-in ward and the post-natal wards of the hospital to interact with the women and presented parcels to them.
Credit: GNA