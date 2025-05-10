Featured

Be agents of legal reforms - Acting Chief Justice urges new lawyers

Justice Agbenorsi May - 10 - 2025 , 10:27 2 minutes read

The acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie, has charged 123 newly qualified lawyers to be agents of change in the face of ongoing challenges such as unequal access to justice and case delays that need to be reformed to ensure public confidence in the justice system.

“In these endeavours, we need you -- fresh minds with strong convictions — to be agents of change and help build a legal system which is just, transparent and worthy of the public's trust.

“Strive to improve the legal profession by participating in discussions about reform and innovation.

The legal landscape is changing, and you could shape its future,” he said.

He challenged the new lawyers to do this by engaging with their communities to understand their legal needs, volunteering their time for pro bono work and ensuring that those who cannot afford legal representation still have a voice.

He further called on them to mentor those who will follow them by sharing their knowledge and experiences with them and building a legacy of support and guidance within the legal community.

Call

The call is pursuant to Section 7 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32) which states that, “The General Legal Council shall from time to time hold formal meetings at which duly qualified applicants shall be enrolled and called to the Bar, but the Council may at their discretion dispense with the formalities under this section in any particular case”.

The Accra International Conference Centre, where the call took place, was packed by friends and family of the newly qualified lawyers.

The acting Chief Justice administered the oath of the legal profession and also declared an undertaking that enjoined them to practise the profession in accordance with the prescribed code of conduct and rules.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, and the President of the Ghana Bar Association, Efua Ghartey, took turns to present the certificates to the lawyers.

Advice

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie described the call to the Bar as a significant covenant between the lawyers, the law, and society.

He urged them to advocate justice and uphold individual rights, reminding them that their roles extended beyond mere representation to being champions of fairness.

He also admonished them to uphold trust, saying it was their most valuable asset.

“Each lawyer's conduct shapes public confidence in the legal system,” he said, reminding them of their duty to uphold justice without fear or favour.

He further encouraged them to approach their practice with passion and integrity, emphasising that their legacy should be defined by their service to others.