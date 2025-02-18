Previous article: Catholic Bishops’ Conference and Christian Council express disappointment over exclusion from education forum

Featured

Assign governance role to chiefs — Dr Duffuor

Samuel Duodu Feb - 18 - 2025 , 12:04 3 minutes read

Statesman, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has called for the reintegration of chiefs into the country’s governance system, arguing that their marginalisation has contributed to social and economic decline, especially in rural areas.

In his write-up to share perspectives on the issue titled, “Empowering Our Chiefs,” he made a strong case for revitalising the chieftaincy institution to strengthen national unity and drive local development.

Traditional leadership declines

Historically, chiefs played a crucial role in local governance, security and land management.

Before colonial rule, they were at the heart of community affairs, acting as mediators and custodians of law and order.

Advertisement

However, the 1992 Constitution significantly reduced their influence, limiting their duties to customary affairs.

Dr Duffuor, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and former Minister of Finance, stated that the shift had weakened the chieftaincy institution, leading to social disintegration.

“Our chiefs, once the backbone of our governance structure, have been sidelined, leaving communities vulnerable to lawlessness, rural exodus and moral decay,” he stated.

With chiefs lacking financial support, he said many had been unable to address key developmental challenges in their areas.

Renewed partnership for development

To address such challenges, Dr Duffuor proposed a renewed partnership between chiefs and the government.

He advocated the allocation of 20 per cent of local revenue to traditional authorities to fund development projects, arguing that empowering chiefs would lead to stronger rural economies, improved education and better infrastructure.

“If we give our chiefs the necessary resources and authority, they will be able to combat pressing issues like illegal mining, youth unemployment and rural poverty,” he stated.

He believes that chiefs, being deeply rooted in their communities, are better positioned to oversee local development effectively.

Legislate cultural reforms

Dr Duffuor, who is also the founder of the Institute for Fiscal Studies Ghana, called for policy and legislative reforms to restore the authority of chiefs in governance.

He suggested an integration plan that would allow chiefs to actively participate in policy implementation and collaborate with faith leaders, local governments and development agencies.

The economist and entrepreneur also emphasised the importance of cultural preservation, warning that sidelining traditional institutions weakened Ghana’s national identity.

“A nation that abandons its traditions loses its soul. Our chieftaincy institution is not just a relic of the past; it is a pillar of our heritage and governance,” he asserted.

Call to action

Dr Duffuor outlined a clear vision of a restructured governance model where chiefs would not only be empowered but also be held accountable.

By restoring their influence, he believes, the country could bridge governance gaps, reduce Accra’s over-concentration, and bring life back to rural communities.

“Empowering our chiefs is not just about nostalgia; it is about creating a stronger, more balanced nation.

When our traditional leaders are given the tools to lead, Ghana prospers,” he said.

His call for action urges policymakers to reconsider the role of traditional leaders in governance, emphasising that chieftaincy was not just a relic of the past but a vital institution for Ghana’s future.