Asokwa to rehabilitate 2.9 km of roads
The Asokwa Municipal Assembly, last Wednesday, cut sod for the rehabilitation of some selected roads within the municipality.
Advertisement
The selected roads include the Atonsu-S-Line, Kyirapatre Market Road, Tompek Road and Agyei Agyekum Link Road. In all, a total of 2.9 kilometres of roads would be rehabilitated under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).
Under the programme, the assembly would also build a bus terminal behind the Atonsu Market. The projects are being funded by the Urban Development Grant (UDG) of the World Bank while the road rehabilitation falls under year four of the UDG and the bus terminal is under year five of the UDG.
Development
Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly, Akwannuasah Gyimah, said since becoming a district, Asokwa had had its fair share of the national cake, particularly in the area of road networks.
He said the first major road construction witnessed by the municipality was under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, with the construction of the Asafo-Cement to Brewery Junction roads.
He said during the reign of Nana Addo, the municipality again got another major road from Brewery Junction to Kuntanase in the Bosmotwe District. He said all these projects brought relief to most road users and eased the challenges associated with transportation.
He said the new roads awarded on contract for rehabilitation would also bring relief to commuters and drivers within these communities. He added that commercial drivers on, particularly, the Atonsu-S-Line road had complained about the nature of the road and called for its rehabilitation.
He was hopeful that the contractors would complete the projects on time to enable the residents to benefit from them.
Time
The Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader, expressed her appreciation to the residents for exercising patience for the government till this time.
She said most of them had complained about the bad nature of their roads and thought the government had abandoned them. However, she said the demands on the government were many and, as such, it needed to plan for them.
That notwithstanding, she said since Asokwa was carved out of the old Kumasi Metropolis, the area had seen more developments than in the past years. She attributed this to the hard work of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly headed by Chief Akwannuasah Gyimah.
Ms Appiagyei said over the years, the assembly had performed creditably and could be counted among the best-performing assemblies in the country. She urged them to continue with the good work and become the yardstick for other districts in the country.