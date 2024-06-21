Asokwa to rehabilitate 2.9 km of roads

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Jun - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

The Asokwa Municipal Assembly, last Wednesday, cut sod for the rehabilitation of some selected roads within the municipality.

The selected roads include the Atonsu-S-Line, Kyirapatre Market Road, Tompek Road and Agyei Agyekum Link Road. In all, a total of 2.9 kilometres of roads would be rehabilitated under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

Under the programme, the assembly would also build a bus terminal behind the Atonsu Market. The projects are being funded by the Urban Development Grant (UDG) of the World Bank while the road rehabilitation falls under year four of the UDG and the bus terminal is under year five of the UDG.

Development

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly, Akwannuasah Gyimah, said since becoming a district, Asokwa had had its fair share of the national cake, particularly in the area of road networks.

He said the first major road construction witnessed by the municipality was under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, with the construction of the Asafo-Cement to Brewery Junction roads.

He said during the reign of Nana Addo, the municipality again got another major road from Brewery Junction to Kuntanase in the Bosmotwe District. He said all these projects brought relief to most road users and eased the challenges associated with transportation.

He said the new roads awarded on contract for rehabilitation would also bring relief to commuters and drivers within these communities. He added that commercial drivers on, particularly, the Atonsu-S-Line road had complained about the nature of the road and called for its rehabilitation.

He was hopeful that the contractors would complete the projects on time to enable the residents to benefit from them.