Best Agriculture student of Sunyani SHS offered job

Daily Graphic Jun - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

A final-year student of the Sunyani Senior High School, Eric Okyere, emerged as the best student in Agriculture at the 10th nationwide Ghana Grows High School Next Level.

He received GH¢500 each from two entrepreneurs, a citation, an undisclosed cash prize, a hamper, a book on job creation and other souvenirs from the Ghana Grows team at the 10th nationwide Ghana Grows High School Next Level held over the weekend. Kovi Organics Limited also offered him employment.

Programme

The Ghana Grows programme, which is a collaboration between the Mastercard Foundation and the Springboard Road Show Foundation, is aimed at bridging the gap between young people and the world of Agriculture and ATVET.

The initiative, which has covered 10 schools so far, seeks to empower students to re-imagine their future and pursue careers aligned with their passion and talent. It has featured young entrepreneurs in the chosen fields, career guidance coaches and counsellors who share opportunities with the young people.

The programme has also been interlaced with practical demonstrations and edutainment, with students undertaking drama, poetry, debates, fashion shows and dance performances.

The key highlight is the awards segment where selected students are rewarded for academic excellence, discipline, comportment and innovation.

Participation

The Executive Director of Springboard Road Show Foundation, Comfort Ocran, explained that over 15,000 students who participated in the programme had shown their readiness to explore new opportunities and reshape their perceptions about Agric and ATVET.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kovi Organics Limited, Kofi Vinyo, challenged the students to believe in their dreams and refuse to be limited by any constraints they might encounter.