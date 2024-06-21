NSS releases PIN Codes for final year students

Daily Graphic Jun - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released PIN Codes for 133,476 final year Ghanaian students from all accredited universities nationwide for the 2024/2025 service year.

Advertisement

This also includes Ghanaians who have completed their studies overseas, defaulters and private applicants registered for the mandatory national service. The registration commenced last Wednesday (June 19, 2024).

In a statement issued last Wednesday, the NSS management urged all applicants to visit the scheme’s website — www.nss.gov.gh — to access their pin codes using their school index numbers and dates of birth.

The deadline for registration is set for Friday, July 19, 2024. The statement urged applicants to complete the process carefully to avoid errors that could impact the deployment exercise.

Applicants are to visit any branch of ADB Bank and pay GH¢40 to activate the enrolment process. Alternatively, applicants can pay GH¢41 via the MTN MoMo platform to activate the process.

National Service is a mandatory exercise for all tertiary level graduates. It is a requirement to gain employment, particularly, in any public sector establishment.