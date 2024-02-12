AMG Fertilisers focuses on growth, development in agric — CEO

Daily Graphic Feb - 12 - 2024 , 05:50

The Agricultural Manufacturing Group Limited (AMG) - Fertilisers - has attributed its growth and expansion within the agribusiness input space to its demonstrative understanding of the sector.

The company’s 12 years of designing and driving practical educational training programmes and product demonstration for farmers throughout the country on best application practices has created and facilitated a special bonding between the company and the farmers.

Environmentally friendly

The Managing Director of AMG Fertilisers, Dr Ernest Akwasi Appiah, explained that apart from the training programme, AMG Fertilisers had worked tirelessly to ensure that beyond improving nutrient efficiency, “our products are environmentally friendly and safe from significant health risks”.

“We do this, by conducting in-depth research into products development, ensuring their range of fertiliser products, offer solutions that are effective and highly competitive, to also protect both the crops and nutrition and spur the farmers on to maximise profits.”

“AMG Fertilisers has worked to ensure all its products are certified and meet PPRSD (Plant protection and regulatory services division) and GSA (Ghana Standard Authority) Regulations,” a statement from the company said.

Improving agric

On the company’s contribution towards improving agriculture as well as job creation, the statement said growth and food security were its benchmark desire.

“To this end, AMG fertilisers fully funded the training of over 300,000 farmers across the country, with CSIR and MOFA, as partners,” it said.

On job creation and women empowerment, it said the company had made strides in that direction to alleviate poverty, adding, “the company since its inception has offered direct employment to over 500 experts as well as over 15,000 other jobs for the teeming population who help to realise specialised and quality plant-feeding nutrition solutions to farmers.”

Mainstay

The statement said farming was the mainstay of the people and that continuous training and demonstration increased yields, adding that, “with a team of agronomists and partnerships with private companies, Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), COCOBOD and MoFA, AMG fertilisers fully funded the training of about 300,000 farmers across the country”.

It added that Dr Appiah had personally set himself the challenge of being part of a world that would support and promote the agenda of education, women and health-related activities.