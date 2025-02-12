Featured

15 Book Council of State seats - Violence mars Ashanti Region election

Daily Graphic Feb - 12 - 2025 , 06:57 8 minutes read

Fifteen eminent personalities gracefully booked their seats to serve on the newly constituted Council of State after yesterday’s keenly contested regional elections held across the country.

However, the Ashanti Region failed to produce a representative following the abrupt end of the election in Kumasi, due to the sudden disruption of the declaration process by some thugs.

Consequently, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Osei Nsiah, postponed the election indefinitely.

Eastern Region

The Eastern Region produced the first female elected member of the Council of State, reports Haruna Yussif Wunpini from Koforidua.

Evelyn Korang, a former Eastern Regional Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was elected as the region's representative to the Council of State.

She polled 17 votes out of 66 total ballots cast to beat his closest contender, Nana Afia Asante Afrifah who polled 12 votes.

Other contestants, Asiedu Ofei, received nine votes while John Owusu-Amankrah secured eight votes, Glenda Mills-Theile had four votes, Yaw Adu-Amponsah obtained three votes, Nana Effah Opinamang III polled three, Seth Adjei Baah had three votes, Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso IV garnered three, Nana Asante Yamoah Afrifah got two votes while Asare Kwaku Kwatia also received two votes.

The rest of the 13 contestants failed to secure any vote.

Greater Accra Region

Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I won the Greater Accra Regional Council of State election held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Hall, reports Juliet Akyaa Safo.

Nene Adamtey, known in private life as Dr Kingsley Fletcher, polled 40 votes out of 58 total votes, beating his close contender, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, who polled 16 votes.

Before the start of polls, three contenders: Obed Nyarko, Albert Borketey Naawu and Musah Ziyad, withdrew from the race.

The rest of the candidates, Redeemer Worwui, Annan Hebert Nii Aryee, Samuel Duah, Sampson Seyram Kwadzo Agbemabiese, Horvey Charles Yaw, Joseph Tetteh Sottie, and Edmund Siaw Akugbey had zero, except Summertime Kwabillna Ampong, who polled one vote.

The election process temporarily turned choatic, but calm was restored after the police had intervened.

Although the winner was not available to give his victory speech, he had earlier pledged to be a voice for the people in the region and move the interest of making the region one of the safest, strongest and most prosperous in the country.

Ashanti Region

From Kumasi, Emmanuel Baah reports that the Council of State election in the Ashanti Region was marred by violence at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, resulting in the postponement of the declaration of the results.

Chaos

Voting had been completed and counting was about to begin when ‘machomen’ invaded the premises to disrupt the counting process.

The protestors destroyed all the ballots just when the Electoral Commission (EC) officials were about to begin counting.

At the time of the incident, all 86 delegates had voted and were eagerly waiting for the declaration of the winner of the 12-horse race.

Calm restored

When calm was restored, the EC officials exited the venue with the assistance of some policemen who were on duty.

The election was a keen contest between a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Nkansah Boadu, and the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Obimpeh.

It was unclear which candidate those stoutly built men were throwing their weight behind.

Western Region

From Sekondi, George Folley reports that a 32-year-old entrepreneur, Maxwell Boakye, was elected as the Western Regional representative on the Council of State.

He polled 17 votes to beat eight others in Sekondi.

The 28-member electoral college overwhelmingly endorsed Mr Boakye.

Central Region

From Cape Coast, Shirley Asiedu-Addo reports that a 47-year-old miner, Hakeem Addae, was elected the Council of State representative for the Central Region.

Mr Addae, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency chairman for Twifo Atti Mokwa in the Central Region, polled 18 out of the 44 votes cast to beat nine other contestants, including a woman.

His closest contender, Francis Edjaku Donkoh, a businessman, polled 11 votes while Nana Obokomatta, a contractor, polled 10 votes. Ogyeedom Nana Obranu Kwesi Atta, a civil engineer, had three votes, with Hannah Cudjoe receiving two votes.

The Omanhen of the Mankessim Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI; Habib Mohammed, Seth Festus Appiah, Dr Alexander Fiifi Ghartey, and Nana Okutsekupong V, had no vote.

Upper West Region

A 66-year-old farmer, Michael Kwame Mumuni, was elected as the representative of the Upper West Region on the Council of State, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports.

Mr Mumuni, who is also a former Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, got the nod with eight votes, beating his closest rival, Dimah Gbene Iddrisu John, also a farmer, who polled seven votes.

In all, 22 delegates, made up of two representatives from each of the 11 districts in the region, took part in the election to elect the Upper West Regional representative on the Council of State.

Three of the candidates got one vote each while four others had zero, with another grabbing three votes.

Northern Region

From Tamale, Abukari Alhassan Baba reports that a former Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu Constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni, won the Northern Regional Council of State slot in the Northern Region.

He polled 26 votes out of 32 total votes cast to beat his closest contender, Richard Andani Yakubu, who had four votes. The other contestants: Nyande Abdul Raqib and Adam Husein had two votes and zero, respectively.

Bono, Bono East regions

The Omanhene of Suma Traditional Area, Odeneho Dr Affram Brempong III, was elected as the Bono Regional representative on the Council of State in the region, reports Biiya Mukusa Ali.

He obtained 16 votes to win the contest while his closest contestant, Nana Aful Kyere, polled four votes.

Two other contestants, Umar Adam Sulemana and Nicholas Saddari, had two votes each.

However, the rest of the contestants, Dominic Adu-Gyimah, Nana Ankamah Bosomtwe, Nana Mary Adjeiwaah, Daniel Owusu Brempong and Eric Kofi Appiah had no vote from the 24 delegates.

Voting process

The voting process, which was supposed to commence at 7 a.m., started around 10:46 a.m. due to the late arrival of the delegates.

When voting was about to start, a disagreement erupted over the voting procedure proposed by the EC, which halted the entire process for about 30 minutes.

Initially, there were 10 candidates, but before the commencement of voting, one of the contestants, Peter Kwadwo Ackom, withdrew from the contest.

All the candidates were given three minutes each to introduce themselves and share their agenda with the delegates.

In the Bono East Region, the Omanhene of Yeji Traditional Area, Pimampim Yaw Kagberese, was elected to represent the Bono East Region as a Council of State member.

Pimampim Kagberese garnered 11 votes out of the 22 total votes cast to defeat 10 other contestants.

A 65-year-old Engineer, Nana Opoku Ofosu Gyeabour, emerged as his closest contender after polling seven votes while Michael Akwasi Amponsah, a pastor, obtained four votes.

The remaining eight candidates: Ofori-Danson Yaw, Fredrick Duah, Simon Addai, Prince Amponsah, Francis Akwasi Owusu, Opoku Fosu Gyeabour, George Buah Inusah Moses Kwame Okrah and Prince Soro had no vote.

Upper East Region

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports from Bolgatanga that the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, Thomas More Ditundini Adiali, was elected as the Upper East Regional representative on the Council of State.

He polled 18 votes to beat six other contenders. His closest contender, Thomas More, had five votes; Peter Baba Aluze-ele secured three votes; Justice Aduko had two votes, while Balinia Adda Dennis and Bismark Adongo Ayorogo had one vote each.

Elias Ayinbila Apasiya had no vote while two contenders, Desmond Ayambire Abire and Arabogo Ben Azumah, pulled out of the contest.

Volta Region

At OLA Senior High School in Ho, Gabriel Kwamigah-Atokple polled 24 votes to secure a landslide victory in the Volta Regional Council of State election.

He was closely followed in second place by Azi Ganyo with five votes while Dr David Kofi Wuaku placed third with four votes.

Felix Lartey had two votes, leaving the remaining nine candidates behind with no vote.

Oti Region

Richard Kings Atikpo, owner of Legon Cities Football Club and incumbent Council of State Member for the Oti Region, was re-elected after securing a decisive victory in yesterday’s election.

He polled 16 out of the 18 total votes cast, defeating seven other aspirants, including former Deputy Minister of the then Volta Region, Maxwell Quophy Blagodzi.

The election took place at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council Conference Room, where 25 delegates were expected to vote, though only 18 ballots were cast.

Western North Region

Michael Aidoo, 66, won the Western North Regional contest.

Mr Aidoo, who is also the Western North Regional Chairman of the ruling NDC, polled all the 18 votes cast to beat his only contender, Nelson Ackah, a 46-year-old President of the Ghana National Association of Assembly Members.

Mr Aidoo, popularly known as Big Aidoo, is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KAAF University College.

Savannah Region

At Damongo, Tingawura Sampson Abudu Seidu was declared the winner of the Savannah Regional Council of State election with 11 votes.

Mr Seidu beat off competition from Bingorwura Adams Samuel Shaibu (two votes), Kongwura Seidu Jinkurge (one vote) and Tolodepewura Abdallah Ahmed who had no vote.

Ahafo Region

The Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NDC, Yaw Okyere, was also elected as a member of the Council of State for the region at Goaso.

Mr Okyere secured six votes to defeat Abraam Agyemang, who had four out of the 12 votes cast.