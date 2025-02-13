Featured

15,750 to graduate from University of Ghana

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Feb - 13 - 2025 , 06:57 3 minutes read

The University of Ghana has held a congregation for graduates of the Colleges of Humanities (COH), College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS) and School of Graduate Studies.

The 2,927 students who graduated in Accra yesterday, are part of the total number of 15,750 students who are expected to graduate from the university in a seven-day congregation period, in 18 sessions in different faculties.

The graduates are being awarded certificates following the completion of their respective courses in the 2023-2024 academic year.

They are made up of 123 Doctor of Philosophy (PhDs); 3,444 Master’s degrees, 11,067 undergraduates, as well as 1,116 students graduating with other degrees.

At yesterday’s event, 1,200 students graduated with Bachelor of Arts degrees in diverse fields, 1,016 students graduated from CBAS with Bachelor of Science, with 711 students graduating from the School of Graduate Studies with Master’s degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor of UG, Professor Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo, said the university was making strides towards achieving strategic priorities to foster academic excellence, innovation and holistic development.

She said that the university would continue to thrive by building on its rich legacy of academic excellence.

“The university was ranked in the Times Higher Education sub-Saharan rankings as first in Ghana, first in West Africa and third in sub-Saharan Africa.

This is a remarkable leap from the previous year,” Prof. Appiah-Amfo said.

She explained that the strategic plan had five priority areas “which are transformative student experience, impactful research, commitment to faculty and staff, engagement and partnerships, and sustainable resource utilisation and stewardship”.

The VC also described the UG’s admission process as competitive, with a keen focus on attracting high-calibre students who would contribute to and benefit from the school’s vibrant academic community.

“For the 2024-25 academic year, a total of 17,473 undergraduate students accepted offers of admission and are enrolled in various programmes in all our colleges and campuses.

“For graduate admissions, a total of 4,523 students have enrolled for programmes in the various colleges, made up of 47.51 per cent females and 52.49 per cent males,” she said.

On infrastructural development, the VC said a 1,256 Diploma Tutoring Hall project had been completed and inaugurated using internally generated funds.

Prof. Appiah-Amfo added that an Information Technology Directorate had also enhanced the university's IT infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity, accessibility and service delivery for students and faculty.

The guest speaker, who is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Star Assurance, Samuel Ocran, advised the graduates to trust their guts, believe in themselves and be adaptable to change.

He urged them to take advantage of the emerging technologies to learn, analyse and process incredible volumes of data, and be open to new ideas, new experiences and new challenges.

“As you begin this new chapter, I want to remind you that success is not a destination. It's a journey. It is a combination of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Believe in yourself, be adaptable and give back,” Mr Ocran said.