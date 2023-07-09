Ghana Internet Governance Forum 2023 calls for support in tackling revenge porn

Kweku Zurek Jul - 09 - 2023 , 09:49

The Ghana Internet Governance Forum 2023, held last Friday, highlighted the urgent need for public support in combating the growing issue of revenge porn.

Speakers at the event held last Friday in Accra encouraged individuals to seek assistance from the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to address instances of this harmful digital practice.

Mr. Stephen Cudjoe-Seshie, Head of the Computer Emergency Response Team at the CSA, emphasized that their organization has established procedures to support victims of revenge porn. The CSA investigates cases based on evidence provided by victims who reach out to them and collaborates with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that justice is served.

The Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), Section 67, explicitly prohibits the intentional distribution of intimate images or prohibited visual recordings without the consent of the depicted person. Offenders can face imprisonment for a term of one to three years upon summary conviction.

During her keynote address, the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to build a sustainable digital future for Ghana. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for the growth of the digital economy.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful highlighted key government initiatives, such as the establishment of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to extend communication services to underserved areas. She also acknowledged the Cybersecurity Act 2020, which aims to safeguard Ghana's digital landscape.

Additionally, Reverend Dr Nana Yaa Prempeh, Board Chairperson of the Ghana Domain Name Registry, called for the establishment of a consumer protection body to safeguard the rights of internet service users. She also raised concerns about the high cost of data and its impact on nationwide internet access.

The Ghana Internet Governance Forum is an annual event that brings together stakeholders from various sectors, including the public and private sectors, academia, and civil society. The forum serves as a platform for discussing internet governance issues in Ghana.

This year's forum, held under the theme "Building a Sustainable Digital Future," covered a wide range of topics, including improving broadband connectivity, addressing connectivity gaps, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning in universities, sustaining community networks, promoting inclusive digital literacy, fostering children's internet safety, enhancing domain name and e-commerce, and maximizing the benefits of universal acceptance (UA).

Organized by the Ghana Domain Name Registry (GDNR) and the Internet Society Ghana Chapter, the Ghana Internet Governance Forum aims to foster dialogue and collaboration to shape the future of Internet governance in the country.