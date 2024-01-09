Ghana Hajj Board Chair leads delegation to Saudi Hajj Conference

GraphicOnline Jan - 09 - 2024 , 17:07

The Chairman of Ghana's Pilgrims Affairs Office (Hajj Board), Ben Abdallah Banda is leading a six-person delegation to the 2024 Hajj Conference taking place in Jeddah.

The conference, under the auspices of King Salman, opens today and brings together Hajj stakeholders from various countries to discuss operational improvements and enhance the pilgrim experience.

This annual event serves as a platform for knowledge sharing and best practices exchange, offering Ghana the opportunity to contribute its own Hajj management insights and seek ways to further refine its services for Ghanaian pilgrims.

Saudi authorities will also present ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at streamlining Hajj and Umrah operations.

Joining Mr. Banda on the delegation are: Hon. Alhaji Manaf, Alhaji Farouk Hamza, Ahmed Abdulai Abu, Zakaria Seidu and Ahmed Tijani

Ghana's participation in this crucial conference demonstrates its commitment to continuously improving the Hajj experience for its citizens, ensuring a safe and fulfilling pilgrimage for all participants.