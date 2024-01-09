Protect Constitution by ensuring peaceful, transparent election — NCCE

Timothy Ngnenbe Jan - 09 - 2024 , 12:00

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the citizens to protect the 1992 Constitution by playing active roles to ensure that this year's elections are free, fair, transparent and devoid of violence.

The Chairperson of the commission, Kathleen Addy, who made the call, said the December 7, 2024, polls was an opportunity for the people to once more demonstrate political maturity to consolidate the nation’s democracy.

"The upcoming election should not break Ghana, it should make Ghana.

The 2024 election is a test case for tribal, ethnic and religious tolerance in the country, and politicians must learn to stay within the agenda of peace, tolerance and patriotism,” she added.

Occasion

At a press conference in Accra yesterday to commemorate this year's Constitution Day, Ms Addy said the 1992 Constitution was the longest living in the country and must, therefore, not be sacrificed for political gains.

Present at the event were the General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Rev. Dr Cyril Fayose; the Secretary-General of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference (CBC), Very Rev. Fr Clement Kwasi Agyeman; a representative of the Church of Pentecost, Dr Felix Klutse; Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, and the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), George Amoh.

There were also representatives from civil society organisations, including Abantu for Development, the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

Reject violence

Ms Addy also urged citizens to reject politicians and political parties who were desirous of resorting to violence to disrupt the peace of the country for political power.

"Any politician that seeks to recruit young people for violent activities in this election year is a nation-wrecker and must be rejected by all well-meaning citizens," she added.

The NCCE boss also entreated politicians to ensure that their campaign messages promoted national values rather than tribal and religious sentiments that could destabilise the nation.

Touching on vote buying, Ms Addy described the phenomenon as one of the greatest threats to the sustainability of the 1992 Constitution and must be tackled head-on.

She said monetisation of elections in the country was an existential threat to democracy as it deprived the nation of quality leadership needed for sustainable development.

Ms Addy added that vote buying skewed elections in favour of the rich at the expense of people with the quality to lead, saying "we must collectively end this canker because if we do not end it, it will end us".

The NCCE Chairperson further called on the media to play its watchdog role well.

"During elections, there is always the tendency of the media to be used to fuel fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

“I want to urge the media not to allow their platforms to be used for hate speeches and intemperate languages," she said.

Collaboration

Sheikh Armiyawo said it was important for all institutions of state to work together for a free, fair and transparent election that would reflect the will of the people.

For his part, Rev. Fayose stressed the need to build the country beyond partisanship.