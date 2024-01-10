Begin year with renewed sense of purpose, commitment - President urges citizens

Donald Ato Dapatem Jan - 10 - 2024 , 06:25

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged citizens to begin the new year with a renewed sense of purpose and stronger commitment to ideas that unite the nation.

He said as God’s children, the people might be tempted to allow struggles to define their worth; however, the ultimate victory was guaranteed, adding that they will always “be more than conquerors”.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 2024 Presidential New Year Eucharistic Service for him, his family and staff at the Jubilee House in Accra, yesterday.

It was organised by the Anglican Church and led by the Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa, Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith.

The officiating ministers included all the three Archbishops Emeritus and the Bishops of the 13 dioceses in the country.

Event

There was musical rendition, hymns, responsorial Psalms, epistles, homilies, liturgy of the Holy Eucharist and presentation of the holy communion.

Intercessory prayers were said for the President and the family, the Cabinet, the Legislature and Judiciary, and for peaceful elections and the Anglican Communion.

President Akufo-Addo, together with the first Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and their family, as well as the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and the Minister of Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, received the holy communion.

President Akufo-Addo, who described the occasion as a “spirit-filled” new year service, also pleaded with the church to continue to pray for the nation for, “the battle is the Lord’s”.

Past years

The President described the past years as fraught with trials, challenges and moments that have “tested the resolve of the country, but through it all, God’s hands had guided us and we stand now united, stronger than ever”.

He referred to Psalm 46:1 of the Holy Bible which says “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble”, adding that the nation had come this far by God’s grace, and expressed excitement over opportunities that were ahead.

President Akufo-Addo said though his term was left with only a year, he was filled with optimism and determination that with the support of the people and the guidance of the Almighty God, the country would become progressive and prosperous.

He expressed gratitude to the church for the communion service at the Jubilee House over the years.

Homily

Preaching the homily, Rev. Ben-Smith said 2024, as God promised, would be a year of multiplicity and abundance.

He, however, admonished citizens to be truthful, honest and disciplined.

Rev. Ben-Smith added that as the President entered the final year of his tenure, “the Lord’s promise to you and the wonderful people of the nation will come to pass”.