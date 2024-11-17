Next article: Justice William Atuguba (rtd) on why Supreme Court should not have entertained Afenyo-Markin’s suit

Ghana Gas saves over $250million by using local engineers

GraphicOnline Nov - 17 - 2024 , 21:56

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL) has reportedly saved more than $250 million by relying entirely on Ghanaian engineers and technicians for the operation and maintenance of its gas processing plant.

This cost-saving initiative began in April 2017, when the company took over operational responsibilities from the Chinese firm Sinopec. Since then, Ghana Gas has been saving $3 million every month.

Dr. Ben K.D. Asante, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas, shared these details during a Minister’s press briefing in Accra on Sunday.

He explained that the company currently employs around 1,000 Ghanaian staff, both permanent and contract, who manage the control room and other essential units at the facility.

Dr. Asante highlighted this as a key step in the indigenisation of the gas plant’s operations, designed to empower local expertise.

“The take-over by Ghanaian engineers demonstrates that we have the capability to excel when given the opportunity,” Dr. Asante noted.

Successful local-led operations

Since the transition, Ghanaian engineers have led several critical operational activities, including three major maintenance shutdowns of the plant and the pigging and integrity management of onshore pipelines.

Dr. Asante also revealed that the company has achieved ISO 45001 certification, reflecting high standards in occupational health, environmental, and safety management. “We have maintained an impressive safety record with no loss-time injuries,” he said.

Extensive community contributions

Ghana Gas has also been recognised for its impact on community development. According to Dr Asante, the company has completed more than 400 corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects in areas such as education, healthcare, water and sanitation, and sports infrastructure across Ghana’s 16 regions, with over 80 additional projects ongoing.

Supporting Ghana’s energy needs

Currently, Ghana Gas provides approximately 80 percent of the natural gas required for the country’s thermal power generation. It also supplies six per cent of lean gas and condensate for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), meeting half of Ghana’s domestic LPG needs.

Since its inception in July 2011, GNGCL has played a critical role in the development of Ghana’s natural gas infrastructure, focusing on gas gathering, processing, transportation, and marketing.