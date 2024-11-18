Next article: Ghana Gas saves over $250million by using local engineers

STC MD Nana Akomea refutes claims of selling STC property in Kumasi

Mohammed Ali Nov - 18 - 2024 , 06:21

The Managing Director of the Intercity STC, Nana Akomea, has dismissed reports suggesting he has sold a property of the company to the Stadium Hotel in Kumasi.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday [Nov 17 2024], Nana Akomea described the claims as unfounded, explaining that the Stadium Hotel is not owned by STC.

He clarified that the letter being shared in connection with the allegations refers to a tenancy agreement, not a property sale.

Addressing the issue, Nana Akomea highlighted three key points:

1. No Managing Director of a state-owned company, including STC, has the authority to sell company property.

2. The Stadium Hotel in Kumasi does not belong to STC, making it impossible for the corporation or its management to sell it.

3. The letter being circulated refers to a tenancy agreement between STC and the Stadium Hotel, which was approved by STC’s management and board.

He noted that the agreement has brought substantial financial benefits to STC.

Nana Akomea expressed disappointment that the individuals making the accusations did not take the time to read the half-page letter properly.

According to him, the document clearly outlines the details of the tenancy agreement.

“I assume the people who posted are patriots expressing concern about a state company.

But at least, they should read the document that has raised their concern. It’s a half-page letter that can be read in 30 seconds,” he wrote.

Attached below is a copy of the response from Nana Akomea

I have seen some posts on facebook claiming Nana Akomea has sold STC property, the Stadium Hotel, in Kumasi. The posts also include a copy of a letter, proving the sale.



I am trying to understand these posts as



1) No MD of a state company can sell any property of the company



2) The stadium Hotel in Kumasi does not belong to STC



3) the letter attached to these posts clearly refers to a TENANCY agreement between STC and Stadium Hotel, which Tenancy Agreement, approved by Stc's management and Board, has yielded considerable finanacial gain to Stc.



4) I assume the people who posted, are patriots, expressing some concern about a state company. But at least, they should read the document that has raised their concern? Its a half page letter that can be read in 30 seconds