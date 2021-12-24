Ghana Evangelism Committee wishes Ghanaians well during X'mas, New Year festivities

The Ghana Evangelism Committee has extended warm Christmas wishes "and a peaceful and prosperous new year filled with God’s blessing and favour" to all Ghanaians.
A statement signed by the Chairman of the committee, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso urged Ghanaians to exhibit the altruism and love of Jesus Christ during the celebrations.
"As we go through the Christmas festivities, we have to remember that we are celebrating the Prince of Peace who came to this world as a demonstration of the love and compassion of His father to save the world. It, therefore, behoves us to show love to all mankind, regardless of social, religious, political and ethnic persuasions," the statement said.
"Let us remember the marginalised, the poor and the vulnerable in our society through the demonstration of altruism and the exhibition of the love bestowed on us by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
"We must also be responsible in our celebrations by observing all the COVID-19 protocols in order not to put ourselves, as well as our loved ones, in harm’s way; let us exercise some moderation in our celebrations.
"As we entreat the Ghana Police Service and other relevant state agencies to help in protecting lives and property during the Yuletide, we would also like to encourage each and every one of us to be personally responsible for our safety and security by driving safely, eating healthy foods and being kind to one another.
"Let us remember that the essence of the celebration is the benevolence of our Father in heaven. We, therefore, have to reciprocate this through our benevolence, reflection on the love of God and propagation of the Good News. God bless you all," the statement added.