No nose mask, no public transport directive takes off in Accra tomorrow

Effective Saturday, December 25, all persons who do not wear nose masks will not be allowed to access any public transport service in the Greater Accra Region.
Such persons will also not be allowed to access public facilities.
Additionally, all beaches in the region are to remain closed to the public during the Christmas and new year festivities.
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, who gave that directive, said the move was among the measures put in place by the Regional Security Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during and after the Christmas festivities.
He said the decisions were taken at the expanded regional security meeting held today (December 24) to discuss the pragmatic steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Ghana currently has 3,365 active COVID-19 cases, with the total case count as of today (December 24) being 134,555. So far, 129,921 people have recovered from the disease while 1,269 died.
Religious organisations
Mr Quartey said the Regional Security Council had resolved to enforce the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.
Among other things, he urged leaders of religious organisations to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols at their premises.
"We entreat all churches in particular, where people will gather for Christmas services, to provide for strict COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of nose mask, washing of hands under running water, use of hand sanitiser and maintaining social distance," he said.
Mr Quartey said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Greater Accra Region was a wake-up call for all persons to take their safety seriously.
He observed that while Christmas and the new year were worth celebrating, celebrants must not risk their lives doing so.
Avoid public gatherings
The regional minister urged members of the public to try as much as possible to avoid public gatherings which served as fertile grounds for spreading the virus.
"Where necessary, some social events can be cancelled in the interest of personal and public safety," he said.