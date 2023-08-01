Ghana elected to World Tourism Organisation executive council

Daily Graphic Aug - 01 - 2023 , 11:00

Ghana is now a member of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), an agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

The organisation also promotes tourism as driver of economic growth, inclusive development and sustainable environment.

It also offers leadership and support to the sector to advance knowledge of tourism policies worldwide.

Apart from Ghana, five other countries — Nigeria, Rwanda, Namibia, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, were also given the nod to serve on the council.



Event

The council members were selected at the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa meeting in Mauritius last Thursday.

It was on the theme: “Rethinking tourism for Africa: Addressing global challenges; Promoting investment and partnerships”.

The council, among other things, will consult with the Secretary-General to implement decisions that will boost tourism across the globe.

The council will be unveiled at the next UNWTO General Assembly meeting which will take place in Uzbekistan in October this year.

Commitment

In his acceptance speech, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, pledged Ghana’s commitment to put travel and tourism at the summit of the global development agenda.

He also commended his colleague ministers for the trust they put in him.

Dr Awal urged Africa tourism ministers to pursue sustainable tourism practices in order to protect the environment and to also ensure that communities benefit from tourism dividends.



Investment

The minister further called for investment in tourism infrastructure and building the capacity of operators along the tourism value chain to enhance the continent’s competitiveness.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently tasked the ministry to implement innovative strategies to make tourism, arts and culture contribute effectively to national development.

He also directed specific sectors to ensure that international tourists arrivals reached two million by 2025, with a corresponding receipt of $6 billion annually.