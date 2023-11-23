Ghana announces Visa on Arrival for visitors

Kweku Zurek Nov - 23 - 2023 , 06:19

The Ghana Tourism Authority has announced that the government has authorised a Non-Pre Approval Visa on Arrival for visitors coming to Ghana from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

This pre-approval waiver has been launched as part of the December in GH campaign, which is a crucial element of the 10-year "Beyond the Return" initiative.

The GTA in a press release said the visa on arrival program aims to facilitate and encourage increased arrivals to Ghana during the festive season.

By streamlining the visa process, the government aims to attract more travellers to experience the unique cultural heritage, vibrant events and festivals during the holiday season.

In line with the objectives of the "Beyond the Return" initiative, this waiver aids in strengthening Ghana's position as the preferred destination for tourists and investors from the diaspora and beyond. It seeks to deepen the bonds between Ghana and its global community, while providing opportunities for cultural exchange and economic growth.

In a letter addressed to all airlines signed by the Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Ministry urged airlines to update their systems to reflect this new arrangement.

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman in welcoming the waiver, "encourages travellers to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity and be a part of the December in GH program".

December in GH since its launch in 2019 has spotlighted Ghana as the official holiday season destination attracting many from diverse backgrounds and has become a clarion call for the global African family to reconnect around our arts and culture.

The campaign includes a signature calendar of events which features activities that have been officially endorsed by the Ghana Tourism Authority through the Beyond the Return Steering Committee. It is one of the most anticipated calendars, as travellers book their trip based on which events they plan to attend.

For more information about the December of GH program, individuals are encouraged to visit the official website, www.decemberingh.com.