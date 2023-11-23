Ghana Armed Forces debunk allegations of sale of land to private developer

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 23 - 2023 , 06:09

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has debunked a media report claiming portions of military lands in Accra, including the official residences of the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) have been slashed and sold to a private developer.

In a press statement, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) said the report also alleged that, the terms of the transaction are not known and that some senior officers sold parts of the lands on the claim that they were too big, hence becoming very difficult to maintain.

“We wish to categorically state that no military lands have been sold to a private developer by the Armed Forces as the institution is only a custodian of the lands it is using and does not have any authority or right to dispose off same,” the statement read.

“Where lands being occupied by GAF have been developed, any such development have been done in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence with the approval of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources,” it added.

The GAF also said that there were plans to redevelop the area in question to increase the number of residential accommodations in line with the expansion programme of the institution.



Currently, the area in question has only two residential accommodations. It is envisaged that after the redevelopment, the number of residential accommodations for senior officers will increase to thirteen.

“The doors of GAF are still open to the media and the general public, as such, it is expected that the media would verify such information with GAF to avert the dissemination of misleading and inaccurate information that have the propensity of drawing the image of GAF into disrepute,” the statement concluded.

Below is the press statement.