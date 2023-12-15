EU– West Africa Arts event takes off in Accra - 12 artists compete for €3,000 cash prize

Vincent Amenuveve Dec - 15 - 2023 , 08:40

A musical, arts and cultural event aimed at bringing together people in the creative and arts industry from Ghana, Togo, Benin and European Union (EU) member states to compete and promote cultural exchange between the countries will take place at Kokrobite Gardens Lodge, near Accra in February next year.

Dubbed “the European Union– West Africa Arts Fusion Residency & Expo 2024”, the event is being organised by the EU, to serve as a platform for 12 selected artists from the participating countries to showcase their various artworks and promote cultural exchanges.

The artists will be camped at the lodge between February 10 and February 19, 2024, for rehearsals.

The selected artists will later compete for the award of a cash amount of €3,000 in a grand finale to be held on February 19 at the EU Residency Gardens in Accra.

A winning group of four artists made up of a musician, fashion designer, and visual artist all from the three participating West African countries and an EU national, will receive the cash amount after winning in three categories Fashion, music and visual arts.

The contesting artists are expected to exhibit their products and artworks, mount different stalls to showcase their respective creative products and initiatives such as sustainable fashion products, photo exhibitions, graffiti (art that is written, painted or drawn on a wall or other surface), books and live paintings, as well as musical live performances.

Focus will also be on works produced by both established and up-and-coming artists.



Selection process, deadline

Announcing the forthcoming event at a press conference in Accra last Wednesday, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, said interested artists should submit their applications to an EU Fusion platform (www.eu-fusion.org) where eligible candidates for the contest and event would be evaluated and selected by an independent, prominent jury from the world of creative industry, arts and culture.

He explained that 12 artists would be selected after a transparent selection process, while Wednesday, January 3, 2024, is the deadline for the submission of applications from applicants in the creative industry.

“The deadline for applications is January 3, and we shall select the 12 artists (three from Ghana, three from Togo, three from Benin and three from the EU member states) to participate in the residency quickly so that already by mid-January we will be able to announce to them that they have been selected for the residency (camping).

“We plan the residency to take place from February 10-19 and the closing event on February 19,” Mr Razaaly added.

The ambassador indicated that the Kokrobite Gardens lodge was chosen as a camping site for the artists to spend nine days together to live and work because it is beautifully located on the Ghanaian coast and is not too far from Accra.