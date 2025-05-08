Featured

GH₵20,000 gift unlikely to influence ministers’ decisions – Kwakye Ofosu

Mohammed Ali May - 08 - 2025 , 12:38 3 minutes read

The Minister for Government Communications, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has explained that the GH₵20,000 threshold for undeclared gifts under the government's new Code of Conduct was determined based on what is deemed unlikely to affect the judgement of government officials.

Speaking during an interview on GBC News on Thursday, May 8, 2025, Mr Kwakye Ofosu responded to growing public debate over the specific limit set in the newly launched code, which governs the conduct of ministers and other public officials.

“We determined that a gift below 20,000 Ghana cedis is unlikely to influence someone of the calibre of a minister. You know the society we live in, and the kind of people who become ministers. A gift of 20,000 is not likely to sway them, but anything above that may impair the person’s judgement,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu acknowledged that gift-giving is a common cultural practice in Ghana, particularly in politics and public life, but said the new code is intended to regulate such behaviour rather than outlaw it entirely.

“We have a cultural phenomenon where people believe they must show generosity. Someone may give you something because of that,” he said, adding that gifts may also come from constituents or individuals hoping for political favour.

The minister stated that under the code, all gifts of value must first be declared, whether they fall below or above the GH₵20,000 ceiling. “If you are brought a gift of a certain value, the rule is that you must declare it,” he said.

He added that if the gift is valued above the GH₵20,000 threshold, the official must hand it over to the state. “So that I don’t own it. It is no longer a gift to me, it’s a gift to the state,” he said.

When asked about how such gifts are treated once surrendered, Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained, “It goes into the state, and the state uses it for whatever purpose it deems necessary. It is not for the personal gain of any individual.”

He also reiterated that public officials who fail to declare gifts above the threshold would face severe consequences. “The President made it clear—there will be severe punishment,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the code also prohibits public officials from acquiring state assets, including vehicles and land. He described such acquisitions as “unethical” and an abuse of office.

“Using your office for private profit is improper. If any official is caught attempting to acquire state property, they will be dismissed immediately,” he stated.

Responding to concerns that the code is not legally binding, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said that although it is not a statute, it is binding on all appointees of the Mahama administration and enforced at the discretion of the President.

“It is not law per se, but I’m sure there are ethical standards in every institution. This is a code that is binding, and the President is the final authority,” he said.

The Code of Conduct was officially launched by President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, as part of his administration’s first 130 days in office. It forms part of measures aimed at promoting accountability and curbing abuses in public service.