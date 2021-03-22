GES rescinds directive to Achimota School to admit Rastafarians - Counsel

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescinded its directive to the headmistress of the Achimota School to admit two first-year students with dreadlocks who reported to the school to begin their senior high school (SHS) education, counsel for the parents of the students has said.
The authorities of Achimota School last week denied admission to the two students who were posted there under the Computer School Placement System (CSSPS) because the rules of the school did not allow students with dreadlocks to be admitted.
The school authorities were emphatic that unless the students cut off their hair [dreadlocks], they will not be admitted.
Social media was Friday awash with arguments for and against the decision of the school authorities when the father of one of the students took to Facebook to protest the school's decision.
Directive
But, later Friday evening, the GES said a directive had been issued to the school to admit the students.
“We have asked her [headmistress] to admit the students. The student is a Rastafarian and if there is evidence to show that he is Rastafarian, all that he needs to do is to tie the hair neatly,” the Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, told Daily Graphic's Severious Kale-Dery.
U-turn
However on Monday [March 22, 2021], the management of Achimota School reiterated its stance not to admit the students until they cut their hair.
At a meeting at the GES headquarters, the GES rescinded its earlier directive and supported Achimota School's policy that the kids can only come to school after taking off their dreadlocks.
The GES at the meeting supported the position of the school, according to the counsel for the parents of the students who is also President of the Rastafarians Council of Ghana, Ras George Tetteh Wayoe.
Present at the said meeting Graphic Online gathers was the Deputy Director of the GES, Mr Anthony Boateng, who reportedly supported the position of Achimota School.
Related article: GES directs Achimota School to admit Rastafarians
Next move
Speaking on behalf of the parents of the students, their counsel, Ras George Tetteh Wayoe, said the next option was to head to court for a finality to the issue .
He spoke in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM monitored by Graphic Online on Monday evening.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.