COVID-19 update: Funerals, weddings, concerts and other public gatherings banned

As part of measures to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-29) in Ghana, the government has re-introduced restrictions on public gatherings.
"Until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties are banned."
"Private burials, with no more than 25 people can take place, with the enforcement of social distancing, hygiene and mask wearing protocols."
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known in his 23rd national update on the coronavirus disease Sunday night.
It was the 23rd national address on the disease since Ghana recorded its first cases in March 2020.
The last time President Akufo-Addo delivered such an address, Ghana had a little over 3,000 active cases, however, he said active cases currently were over 5,000.
There is an average daily rate of infection of 700 as compared the 200 two weeks ago.
As of Friday, January 29, 2021, 64 more people had died over the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the disease to 416, the president said.
"Our hospitalisation rates are increasing with the number of critically and severely ill persons now at 172," President Akufo-Addo added.
"Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centres, Our average rates of infection now stand at 700, compared to 200 two weeks ago."
"The total number of active cases has now more than doubled, from a little over 1900, two weeks ago to 5358 currently.
