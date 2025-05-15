Next article: 'I'm enjoying my work at Bank of Ghana; I sit on 3 key committees' - Adongo tells constituents

Five suspects arrested over Denchemuoso robberies, one still at large

Jemima Okang Addae May - 15 - 2025 , 11:01 2 minutes read

Following a string of robbery incidents in the Denchemuoso District on April 22, 2025, the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) in the Ashanti Region has apprehended five suspects.

According to the Police, acting on credible intelligence, they arrested Michael Owusu Ansah, also known as Baby Last, aged 32. He has been on the police wanted list since 2016 in connection with a robbery and the murder of Police Officer G/Cpl Frank Essel of SWAT/Ashanti. The incident occurred at the Open Space Hotel in Denchemuoso on May 19, 2016.

During interrogation, the Police reported that the suspect admitted to participating in numerous street and residential robberies in Denchemuoso, Atwima-Techiman, Asuoyeboah, and surrounding communities. He also revealed that the gang used knives, pistols, and pump-action guns during their operations.

Subsequent investigations led to the identification and arrest of his accomplices. They were named as Emmanuel Owusu, alias Cassidy; Maxwell Gyimah, alias Nana Kwame; Sudais Oxford Ntiamoah, alias The Man Sudais; and Rhano Okyere, alias Demon. These individuals were arrested from their various hideouts in Atwima-Techiman and Denchemuoso.

The police noted that one suspect remains at large and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him and recover the weapons used in the crimes.

All five arrested suspects were arraigned before the Atasomanso Circuit Court on May 13, 2025. They have been remanded into police custody and are expected to reappear in court on June 4, 2025.

