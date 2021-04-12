Fisheries minister to artisanal fishers: Form strong working relationships

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, has called on players in the artisanal fishing sector to forge strong working relationships among themselves to overcome the challenges they face and contribute to improve conditions in the fishing industry.
She said it was imperative for all players in the fishery sector to work closely with the ministry to fashion out ways to protect and maintain livelihoods in the sector for both current and future generations.
Mrs Koomson made the call at a meeting with players in the fishery sector in the Greater Accra Region at the Tema Landing Beach last Friday.
Present at the meeting were members of the various landing beach committees in the Greater Accra Region, chief fishermen, members of the National Fish Processors and Traders Association (NAFPTA), Canoe Owners Association, Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) in the Greater Accra Region and executive members of the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG).
Contributions
Ms Koomson said the ministry recognised the contributions of the various groups and would consult them on a regular basis to address their concerns.
Responding to some concerns raised by fish processors at the Tema Landing Beach, she said the Fisheries Commission was ready to install an icing plant to support the fishing community and to prevent wastage in the system.
“I am, therefore, appealing to the leadership of the fish processors and traders association and the fishermen groups to provide litigation-free land for the establishment of the icing plant,” she said.
The Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC), Nene Raymond Abayateye II, bemoaned the activities of foreign vessel operators in the country’s waters who flout the country’s fishing laws.
The Lower Prampram Chief Fisherman, Nene Sosey Quarshie, said he was displeased with the harassment the police meted out to canoe owners when they were transporting their canoes from the hinterlands to the coast and appealed to the minister to intervene.
Nene Abayateye commended the minister for settling the dispute among artisanal fishermen from the various landing beaches in the Greater Accra Region who, in the past, had engaged in violent confrontations and prevented one another from operating at their landing sites.
Concerns
Addressing the concerns on illegal fishing methods used by some fishers, Ms Koomson said her administration would engage in broader consultations with stakeholders and would also apply the relevant laws in addressing the problems the industry was facing.
She assured the stakeholders of the ministry’s determination to ensure there was transparency, accountability and equity in the distribution of outboard motors and premixed fuel.
The President of the National Fish Processors and Traders Association (NAFPTA), Mrs Regina Solomon, appealed to the minister to make sure that fishing laws were obeyed and to also facilitate improved access to micro credit for players in the fishery sector.