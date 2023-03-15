Fire burning parts of Kejetia market

Graphic Online Mar - 15 - 2023 , 17:41

Fire is currently gutting the recently constructed Kejetia Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The fire outbreak has already ravaged some sections of the market, leading to massive loss of properties.

Officials from the Ghana National Service (GNFS) are at the location trying to contain the inferno.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but firefighters are present at the scene with fire tenders to extinguish the flames.

Affected traders were seen wailing while others attempted to salvage their goods.

More to follow...