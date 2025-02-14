Featured

Fetish priest, two others remanded over alleged theft of communication cables

GNA Feb - 14 - 2025 , 16:34 2 minutes read

A fetish priest and two others have been remanded in Police custody by the Asante Akropong Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District for their alleged involvement in the theft of communication wire cables in Mfensi, near Akropong.

Kwabena Appiah Agyei, the 24-year-old fetish priest, Eric Kusi, a 20-year-old Network Installer, and Emmanuel Ampofo, a 22-year-old Electrician, did not enter a plea.

They are scheduled to appear before the court again on March 5th for their plea to be heard on charges of conspiracy, unlawful entry, causing damage, and theft.

Police Detective Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu, who is prosecuting the case, informed the court, presided over by Mrs. Philomena Asiedu, that the complainant, Friday Anwakpa, is the Ashanti Regional Director of Glo Communication Network (Ghana) Company Limited.

Eric Kusi (A1) resides at Mfensi, while Emmanuel Ampofo (A2) and Kwabena Appiah Agyei (A3) the fetish priest, reside at Tepa in the Ahafo-Ano North District.

According to the Prosecution, on January 28, this year, the complainant received a call that the suspects had entered into the Glo Tower office at Mfensi disguising themselves as engineers on routine maintenance but making away with some wire cables.

A report was made to the Akropong police and together with the Abuakwa Divisional Police Patrol team, they rushed to the scene and met the accused persons inside the yard of the company with four bundles of the cables valued at GHS 240, 000 ready to be transported.

The accused persons were arrested and in their caution, statements admitted and confessed that Eric (A1) called the two from Tepa to plan and act together.

They again disclosed to the police that A1climbed the 900 feet tower with their equipment, damaged the communication tower valued at GHS 20,000, cut off the wire cables to the ground and bundled them into four coils.

Prosecution said, after investigations they were charged and brought before the court.