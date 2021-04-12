Family of four burnt to death after fire outbreak at Manso Aponapon

Four members of a family were Saturday dawn burnt to death in a fire outbreak at Manso Aponapon in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.
The deceased are 48-year-old Kofi Owusu, his pregnant wife, 32-year-old Esther Kwabena, and his two children, nine-year-old Sarah Owusu and five-year-old Kwadwo Awuah.
The fire started at about 11:30 pm and spread through the eight-bedroom house in which the family resided.
Four other tenants who were in the building but managed to escape were injured and are on admission at the hospital.
The immediate cause of the fire is not yet known.
The Amasie South District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, Edward Odoru Nsiah who confirmed the incident said, “I had the call about the domestic fire outbreak at midnight. So I called the fire service to intervene. What we witnessed at the scene was that there were eight people in there when the house was burning. Fortunately, four of them were able to escape and the rest [Husband, wife and two children] all got burnt to death. The wife we are told was pregnant.”
Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the St. Martins Hospital morgue at Agroyesum.
