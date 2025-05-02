Engage Now Africa deepens anti-trafficking commitment at Salvation Army Conference

Kweku Zurek May - 02 - 2025

Engage Now Africa (ENA) has reiterated its dedication to eradicating human trafficking across Africa through survivor reintegration, community empowerment, and strategic partnerships.

The organisation reaffirmed this commitment during its participation in a recent regional anti-trafficking conference hosted by the Salvation Army International.

The event, which convened in Africa, brought together frontline practitioners, policy experts, and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) consultants from across the continent and the diaspora. It aimed to foster collaboration and share best practices in the global fight against human trafficking.

ENA’s contribution to the conference focused on its return and reintegration efforts, highlighting the organisation’s work in supporting survivors through sustainable livelihoods, skills training, medical care, and psychological therapy.

“Our reintegration model centres on survivor empowerment. True recovery is not only about rescue, but also about restoring dignity, independence, and opportunity,” an ENA representative told the gathering.

The presentation also shed light on the complex challenges survivors often face upon return, including stigma, economic instability, and trauma. ENA pointed to some positive reintegration outcomes observed in its programmes—such as restored physical and mental well-being, safer living conditions, strengthened personal relationships, and new economic opportunities.

The conference featured interactive breakout sessions where participants shared real-life case scenarios and engaged in role-play exercises to explore practical responses to trafficking incidents. These sessions were designed to encourage learning and cross-border collaboration.

ENA used the platform to emphasise its growing partnership with the Salvation Army and other global actors in strengthening anti-trafficking responses across Africa.

The organisation has already made significant strides in Ghana, where its adult literacy and vocational training programmes impacted over 21,000 individuals and families in 2024 alone. The initiatives target root causes of vulnerability such as illiteracy and poverty, which traffickers often exploit.

In addition to its work in Ghana, ENA is also active in Ethiopia, where its dedicated human trafficking response teams conduct outreach in high-risk communities. These missions involve education, prevention training, and capacity building aimed at protecting vulnerable groups.

ENA is currently taking part in the United States’ National Modern Slavery Awareness Month, using the opportunity to advocate globally and shine a spotlight on the continuing fight against human trafficking.

“Our work doesn’t stop at the borders of one country. This is a global issue that requires a united front. Through education, community engagement, and survivor-centred support, we are building stronger defences against trafficking networks,” ENA said.