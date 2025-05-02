Featured

Seidu Agongo donates GH¢500,000 to ‘MahamaCares’ initiative

Daily Graphic May - 02 - 2025 , 08:45 2 minutes read

A Businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Seidu Agongo, has donated GH¢500,000 to support the newly launched ‘MahamaCares’, a social intervention aimed at improving access to affordable health care for vulnerable communities across the country.

The donation was made immediately after the launch of the initiative in Accra last Tuesday.

The event brought together several business leaders and supporters who pledged their commitment to the initiative.

President John Dramani Mahama, who launched the initiative, also announced the donation of his six months’ salary in advance towards the programme.

Initiative

Formally known as the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, the initiative seeks to decisively confront the growing burden of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly in underserved communities across the country.

The fund will support specialist-level treatment for a range of chronic diseases, including cancers, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney failure, stroke and other complications.

It will also progressively expand to cover convalescent (recovery) care, palliative (pain management) services and home-based support.

Private involvement

Alhaji Agongo, in a brief remark after the donation, underscored the importance of private sector involvement in addressing the country’s social and developmental challenges.

“As business leaders, we have a responsibility to support initiatives that directly impact the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

The ‘Mahama Cares’ programme represents a practical approach to addressing our nation’s immediate needs while building sustainable solutions for vulnerable people and communities,” he said, adding that his motivation for giving stemmed from the impact his support would have on the lives of vulnerable individuals.

"When I see a child smile because they finally have enough to eat or watch an elderly person receive the medication they couldn't afford, I'm reminded why God blessed me with resources," he stated.

The businessman and philanthropist commended the President’s commitment to the programme, describing the donation of his six months’ salary as a gesture that should encourage other well-meaning Ghanaians to support the cause.

Alhaji Agongo’s latest donation adds to a long list of his philanthropic activities nationwide.

These include support for the health sector, such as the construction and equipping of a new Paediatric Emergency Block at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, which was funded entirely through his donation.

He has also made food donations to communities in the Bongo District in the Upper East Region and has supported several educational initiatives by paying school fees for students at various levels—from basic education to tertiary institutions.

In March this year, he settled the medical bills of new mothers in selected hospitals across the country as part of his efforts to alleviate the financial burden on families.