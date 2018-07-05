Eight trafficked children rescued

Eight trafficked children engaged in forced labour on the Volta Lake have been rescued by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service.
They comprised six boys and two girls between eight and 16 years.
Operation
Briefing the media in Accra yesterday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) Mrs Olivia Turkson, said the victims were rescued in a joint operation supported by officials of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, with support from the International Justice Commission (IJC).
She said the exercise was carried out following information that some children had been allegedly trafficked from Ebi in the Ketu North District and were being used for fishing in two communities, Akapklikopu and Kpoviadzi, on an island at Kete Krachi.
She added that during the operation, two persons suspected to be behind the trafficking of the children were also apprehended.
Mrs Turkson gave the names of the suspects as Michael Boti and Aku Kedevi.
She stated that the victims were currently being sheltered and undergoing counselling, medical screening and rehabilitation.
She said the IJC was currently assisting the Department of Social Welfare and some shelters to provide housing, education, care and assist the victims as part of their restoration and rehabilitation.
She urged parents and guardians not to give out their children to close associates or relatives who approached them under the guise of helping their children to further their education.
She also advised community leaders and traditional authorities to advocate against trafficking and child labour, as well as report such incidents to the police for swift action.