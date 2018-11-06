Edusei Foundation gives to Kumasi Children’s Home

The Edusei Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based in the United States of America (USA) has donated food items and toiletries worth GH¢15,000 to the Kumasi Children’s Home.
The donated items include bags of rice, cooking oil, sugar, canned foods, fish, vegetables, chicken, cookies, toiletries, diapers, clothing and toys.
The President of the Edusei Foundation, Dr Kwame Bawuah-Edusei and his wife, Mrs Evangeline Bawuah-Edusei presented the items to the home as part of the foundation’s commitment to supporting the underprivileged in society.
The Proprietor of the Kumasi Children’s Home, Mrs. Mabel Amponsah, received the items on behalf of the home.
Presenting the items, Dr Bawuah-Edusei said the donation formed part of the foundation’s quest to seek positive development of children.
“We are continuously making donations to orphanages across the country as our widow’s mite to help these disadvantaged children to develop to their full potential,” Dr Bawuah-Edusei said.
He gave the assurance that the foundation would continue to provide for the needy in society.
“Edusei Foundation had been donating to the needy for the past five years and there is no stopping,” Br Bawuah-Edusei stressed.
He said, although, the foundation does not accept donations, its founders had committed a portion of their business earnings to the goal of the foundation, which seeks the positive development of children and empowerment of women.
Gratitude
Receiving the items on behalf of the Children’s home, Mrs. Amponsah expressed gratitude to the Edusei Foundation for its sustained support for the home.
She promised the donors the items would be put to good use.
She took the opportunity to urge other organisations to support the home.
Clinic
The Edusei Foundation recently built a clinic with a ward for indisposed children.
It also provided a flat for the nurse in charge of the facility.
Dr Bawuah-Edusei said the onsite accommodation for the nurse-in-charge was to make it easy for her to be reached as well as encourage her to extend her working hours for the sake of the children.
Dr. Kwame Bawuah-Edusei , a medical practitioner said the foundation would not relent in its efforts to support the needy in society.
Aside from donating to needy organisations, the Edusei Foundation organises Youth workshops in the diaspora and Ghana where it teaches the youth to adopt positive attitude for their personal growth and development.
The Foundation engages the services of highly trained professionals in various endeavors to counsel the youth on career choices, emerging technologies and healthy living.
“The cumulative effect is to have a long standing effect on productive altitude which helps make the youth successful,’ Dr Bawuah-Edusei added.